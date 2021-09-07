This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Sports Illustrated Sportsbook goes live in Colorado

7th September 2021 8:30 am GMT
OpenBet

London-listed betting and gaming operator 888 Holdings has officially launched the new Sports Illustrated sportsbook in Colorado.

The SI Sportsbook combines 888’s proprietary technology with Sports Illustrated’s iconic brand to create a unique value proposition for sports fans and has launched ahead of the start of the new NFL season later this week.

The initial launch in Colorado will be followed by additional US state launches in the near future.

“We are proud to launch the SI Sportsbook in Colorado. We strongly believe we have developed a unique and differentiated sports wagering experience that combines the power of our proprietary technology platform with one of the most impactful sports media brands for nearly 70 years,” said Yaniv Sherman, SVP – Head of US at 888.

“By partnering with Sports Illustrated, we have created a strong platform that enables us to build our US position through Sports Illustrated’s extensive brand footprint. This provides an opportunity to cost-effectively acquire customers and build a profitable business over time.”

Sports Illustrated boasts more than 30 million monthly unique users and will integrate betting information across its content using betting widgets, betting education tools, and intelligent hyperlinking to create a dynamic sports betting experience.

Shares in 888 Holdings plc. (LSE:888) were trading 0.69 per cent lower at 403.80 pence per share in London early Tuesday morning.

