IMG Arena teams up with Leap Gaming for first NASCAR virtual sports game

London-based IMG Arena has secured the licensing rights to use official NASCAR racing assets for a new virtual sports product developed by Leap Gaming.

Based on the popular US race series which returned to action last weekend, the new virtual sports game will replicate some of NASCAR’s most iconic tracks, including Daytona International Speedway, Talladega Superspeedway and Watkins Glen International.

The partnership will also allow IMG Arena to provide live streams of NASCAR Cup Series races to licensed sports betting operators outside of the US and Canada.

“IMG Arena is the leading partner for global sports and entertainment media,” said NASCAR managing director of gaming Scott Warfield. “We are excited to work together to provide a global audience the ability to engage with our sport virtually and in real-time. The international sports gaming landscape is mature and vibrant, and this partnership allows us to offer compelling products that further enhance our international footprint.”

The deal expands IMG ARENA’s growing portfolio of virtual sports betting products, which now includes tennis, football, cycling, horse racing, speedway racing and greyhound racing. IMG Arena has been an investor in Leap Gaming since 2018.

“Adding NASCAR to our client roster is a proud achievement,” said IMG Arena executive vice president and managing director Freddie Longe. “The brand is renowned in sport and entertainment with the high-octane race series providing must-watch, appointment-viewing content for more than 70 years.

“The partnership significantly bolsters our streaming and official virtual sports offering with a product that we expect to be popular in a number of different markets.”