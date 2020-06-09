Ladbrokes and Coral to reopen UK betting shops next week

London-listed gaming operator GVC Holdings has set out a comprehensive plan to safely reopen its Ladbrokes and Coral betting shops in the United Kingdom next week.

From Monday (15 June), all 2,445 GVC-owned outlets in England will open their doors, followed by the remainder of GVC’s estate as the devolved administrations in the UK ease their own lockdowns.

The plan centres on the health and wellbeing of staff and customers and introduces new measures to meet or exceed guidelines laid down by the UK government and World Health Organisation to combat the spread of COVID-19.

Alongside the provision of personal protective equipment, GVC has installed ‘sneeze screens’ and protective barriers between gaming machines and bet stations, as well as customer signage and floor markings to provide direction on social distancing.

The company has also introduced restrictions on the transfer of personnel between shops to reduce exposure, as well as increased monitoring of customer behaviour and wellbeing to identify potentially vulnerable customers.

“We are very pleased to be re-opening our shops in England as the UK begins the first steps in returning to some form of normality,” said GVC chief executive Kenneth Alexander. “Ever since the lockdown was introduced, we have been working tirelessly on a plan which will deliver the safest possible environment for both our customers and our people.

“I am confident we have achieved that and look forward to welcoming our customers back in the near future.”

UK Betting and Gaming Council chief executive Michael Dugher, added: “I’m delighted that GVC, home of some of the world class brands in betting, will be able to re-open their English betting shops safely from 15 June.

“GVC make a significant contribution to the economy, supporting good jobs in communities across the country, and it’s great to see at first hand their commitment to ensuring that their reopened shops will provide a safe and enjoyable environment for staff and customers alike.”

Shares in GVC Holdings plc (LSE:GVC) were trading down 2.19 per cent at 784.80 pence per share in London Tuesday morning.