West Virginia’s licensed mobile sportsbooks collected $5m in total wagers during the COVID-19-hit four-week period ended 30 May.

Despite the closure of the state’s casinos in mid-March as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the cessation of most major sports, total wagers increased by 67 per cent versus the previous month’s $3m, all of which was derived from mobile.

Compared to the same period last year, total wagers were down 40 per cent however, with the [...]