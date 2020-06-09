IMG Arena secures virtual sports deal with Spain’s Golden Park

London-based IMG Arena has signed a deal to launch its suite of virtual sports games with Spanish gaming operator Golden Park.

Through an integration with Tecnalis’ Alira gaming platform, IMG Arena’s virtual sports content will be rolled out on GoldenPark.es, including on-demand and scheduled virtual football games, alongside horse racing, tennis, trotting, speedway, cycling and greyhounds titles.

“With IMG Arena, we are excited to launch the best virtual products available on the market in Spain,” said Golden Park manager Víctor Sánchez. “Our players can look forward to a brand new gaming proposition that will take the Golden Park experience to the next level.”

IMG Arena senior vice president of commercial Max Wright commented: “Golden Park has invested significantly in bringing innovation to their players, and have chosen the perfect way to boost engagement using our virtuals products.

“This deal marks an important stage in the growth of our virtuals business, securing IMG Arena a market-leading position in the Spanish market. Furthermore, the integration with Tecnalis, the leading gaming platform in the Spanish market and positioning itself as one of the leaders in LATAM markets, facilitates a simple and effective route to integrating our content for a wider pool of operators across Spain and Latin America.”

Tecnalis chief operations officer Alejandro Serrano Zaera added: “Adding IMG Arena’s thrilling virtuals product to Alira is a great addition to our existing offering. We are certain it is a development that will prove popular with a wide selection of our partners and their players.”