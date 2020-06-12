Betby to power new sportsbook for Pokerdom

Malta-based sports betting solutions provider Betby has secured a deal to launch a new sportsbook for Russia-facing online poker operator Pokerdom.

Curacao-licensed Pokerdom will expand its operations with a new Betby-powered sportsbook featuring the supplier’s new esports offering and virtual sports portfolio.

“Pokerdom has a proud history as one of the most innovative poker rooms in the industry and we are delighted to be able to integrate our portfolio with them,” said Betby chief executive Leonid Pertsovskiy. “It is a very exciting time for us as we continue to grow at an aggressive rate along with the appetite for our products.”

A spokesperson for Pokerdom said: “We are thrilled to have signed an agreement with Betby, which has an impressive array of products for the ever-growing sports betting market, as well as a revolutionary virtual and esports offering.

“We continue to look for ways to improve and grow our business and partnering with companies with a shared vision is a priority for us. We hope for a long and successful relationship together.”