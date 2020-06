Singapore Pools has today resumed its online sports betting operations in the country after a ten-week break.

Following the lifting of Phase 1 COVID-19 Circuit Breaker measures implemented by Singapore’s Multi-Ministry Task Force (MTF), Singapore Pools resumed online sports betting operations as of today, with online horse wagering for overseas races set to begin on Wednesday.

“Singapore Pools will continue its mission to provide safe and trusted betting to counter illegal gambling, which has seen rising cases [...]