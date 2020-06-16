Scientific Games and Inspired Entertainment agree virtual sports deal

Gaming and lottery supplier Scientific Games has strengthened its sports betting portfolio with the addition of virtual sports content from Inspired Entertainment.

Inspired’s popular virtual sports titles will be made available through Scientific Games’ OpenMarket platform, enabling digital sportsbook operators to offer their customers the largest array of virtual sports at any time of day.

“Virtual Sports have been a great complementary product to live sports,” said Keith O’Loughlin, SVP Sportsbook, Digital for Scientific Games. “But with major professional sports on hold due to the COVID-19 crisis, Virtual Sports are helping fill a big void.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Inspired Entertainment so our partners can offer their customers realistic computer-generated re-creations of their favorite sports, and keep customers engaged between games once live sports are back.”

Brooks Pierce, chief operating officer at Inspired Entertainment, commented: “We are very excited about this opportunity to work with Scientific Games in bringing Virtual Sports to their customers’ passionate fans.

“Inspired has built the largest and most advanced portfolio of Virtual Sports, and we’re tailoring our products with a combination of fast-paced action, ultra-realistic player simulations and a tremendous breadth of bet types. We are looking forward to working with Scientific Games and their wide global reach to bring a continual stream of betting content to their partners’ customers, especially at this time when live sports content is so limited.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) were trading up 6.32 per cent at $16.67 per share in New York Tuesday morning, while shares in Inspired Entertainment Inc. (NSQ:INSE) were trading 11.76 per cent higher at $3.23 per share.