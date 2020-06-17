Stats Perform extends CONMEBOL data rights to sportsbooks

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has extended its agreement with Latin American football governing body CONMEBOL to include official streaming rights for sports betting operators.

After securing the official data rights to CONMEBOL’s club competitions earlier this year, the extension of the licence agreement includes the collection and distribution of data and player statistics for licensed sportsbook operators.

The multi-year agreement covers the CONMEBOL men’s, women’s and U20 competitions, including Copa CONMEBOL America, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa.

“High quality soccer betting experiences rely on the fastest, most accurate game data and player statistics which are trusted and consistent, across all key channels,” said Stats Perform head of rights acquisition Alex Rice. “The CONMEBOL official data rights form part of Stats Perform’s official betting and media data portfolio which also includes Spanish La Liga soccer, French Ligue 1 soccer, MLS soccer, and numerous other competitions.

“Stats Perform’s sports data is part of a premium betting content portfolio that also includes live sports video streaming rights distributed to licensed sportsbooks to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail betting venues.”