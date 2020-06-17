This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
Playtech
BigTimeGaming

Stats Perform extends CONMEBOL data rights to sportsbooks

17th June 2020 8:06 am GMT
Stats Perform

Sports technology and data provider Stats Perform has extended its agreement with Latin American football governing body CONMEBOL to include official streaming rights for sports betting operators.

After securing the official data rights to CONMEBOL’s club competitions earlier this year, the extension of the licence agreement includes the collection and distribution of data and player statistics for licensed sportsbook operators.

The multi-year agreement covers the CONMEBOL men’s, women’s and U20 competitions, including Copa CONMEBOL America, CONMEBOL Libertadores, CONMEBOL Sudamericana and CONMEBOL Recopa.

“High quality soccer betting experiences rely on the fastest, most accurate game data and player statistics which are trusted and consistent, across all key channels,” said Stats Perform head of rights acquisition Alex Rice. “The CONMEBOL official data rights form part of Stats Perform’s official betting and media data portfolio which also includes Spanish La Liga soccer, French Ligue 1 soccer, MLS soccer, and numerous other competitions.

“Stats Perform’s sports data is part of a premium betting content portfolio that also includes live sports video streaming rights distributed to licensed sportsbooks to create exceptional betting experiences online, on mobile and in retail betting venues.”

Related Tags
CONMEBOL Latin America Sports Betting Sports Data Stats Perform
Related Articles

IBIA speaks out in favour of global sports data standards

Stats Perform leads call for regulation of data suppliers

Stats Perform appoints new chief product and marketing officer

Stats Perform adds eSports and darts to betting streaming service

Sports data providers secure rights to 16 European football leagues

Stats Perform appoints Elizabeth Cutri as general counsel

Sportradar signs sports data partnership with Action Network

Stats Perform named MLS and US Soccer global data partner

Stats Perform secures CONMEBOL official data partnership

Stats Perform eyes US opportunities with new appointment

Stats Perform named official data provider of Argentine Football Association

Scout Gaming enhances B2C offering with new player odds sportsbook

STATS and Perform combine to create sports AI and data giant

Perform-STATS combination set to create sports data giant

Head of Product – Bucharest

Pragmatic Play
Skywind Group
Oryx Gaming
Greentube
Digitain
Quickspin
BigTimeGaming