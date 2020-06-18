This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Record performance for Scientific Games on opening day of Royal Ascot

18th June 2020 9:45 am GMT
Scientific Games

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has revealed a record-breaking performance through its OpenSports platform on the opening day of Royal Ascot this week.

The supplier said that its OpenSports platform generated record high account transactions across the opening day of Royal Ascot, with the prestigious flat racing meeting being held behind closed doors.

Attracting strong interest from bettors with several races taking place on the first day (16 June), Scientific Games’ OpenSports recorded a 44 per cent increase in volume of bets placed compared to last year’s event, and an 18 per cent rise in stakes placed.

“Royal Ascot has always been an important fixture in the sporting calendar, but this year’s meeting has held even more significance given the current climate,” said Keith O’Loughlin, senior vice president of sportsbook, Digital at Scientific Games.

“Our figures show that there’s pent-up demand from bettors for unmissable sports events such as Royal Ascot. I’m delighted to report that OpenSports has delivered scale and stability for our customers following this increase in wagering activity.”

Shares in Scientific Games Corporation (NSQ:SGMS) closed up marginally by 0.19 per cent at $15.80 per share in New York Wednesday.

