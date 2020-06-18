This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

BetRivers.com goes live as first online sportsbook in Illinois

18th June 2020 3:51 pm GMT

Chicago-based Rush Street Interactive has launched its BetRivers.com online sportsbook in Illinois.

Launched in partnership with Rivers Casino Des Plaines, which is jointly owned by Rush Street and Churchill Downs Incorporated, BetRivers.com has gone live in the state today and will live stream hundreds of sporting events, while allowing players to legally place bets from anywhere within the state.

Under an executive order recently issued by Governor Pritzker due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Illinois players will be temporarily allowed to sign-up online without first having to visit a land-based casino, as the Illinois sports betting regulations normally requires.

“We are excited to make history in bringing the first online sportsbook to sports fans in our home state just in time as American sports are coming back into action,” said Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz. “While entertainment options are limited as we seek to minimize the spread of the virus, we are focused on BetRivers.com providing sportsbook players with a high-quality on-line product with exciting sports betting options.

“We will have great customer service with fast payouts and an overall friendly approach that treats every player with honesty and care.”

Rush Street Interactive was also the first operator to launch online sportsbooks in Pennsylvania via PlaySugarHouse.com, as well as Colorado and Indiana via BetRivers.com.

