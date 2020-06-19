Scientific Games powers Betfred sportsbook launch in Colorado

New York-listed supplier Scientific Games has expanded its partnership with Betfred to power the operator’s online and retail sports betting launch in Colorado.

Scientific Games is providing its OpenSports platform to Betfred’s sportsbook operations in Colorado at the Saratoga Casino Black Hawk, having already powered the operator's launch in Pennsylvania.

Betfred has deployed OpenSports' full retail solutions at the venue, including self-service betting terminals, with its online sportsbook slated for launch ahead of the start of the 2020/21 NFL season. This will be supported by Betfred's new multi-year partnership with the NFL’s Denver Broncos.

“OpenSports remains a core component of our US sports betting strategy,” said Betfred Group chief operating officer Mark Stebbings. “As we extend our presence across the US, the team at Scientific Games plays an important role in helping us to deliver match-winning experiences for players through its reliable and flexible technology.

“We look forward to working with Scientific Games to bring exciting sports betting experiences to players in Colorado.”

Scientific Games senior vice president of sportsbook, Keith O'Loughlin, commented: “Betfred are a well-respected and successful UK operator and we are excited to partner with them as they build their expansion plans in the US. Hot on the heels of our Pennsylvania announcement with Betfred, this is another huge vote of confidence in our OpenSports platform.

“We are committed to set our customers up for long term success in regulated markets, and we're excited to showcase our product and service capabilities in two US states with Betfred."

Shares in Scientific Games Corp. (NSQ:SGMS) closed up 4.05 per cent at $16.44 per share in New York Thursday.