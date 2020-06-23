Rush Street Interactive agrees Michigan sportsbook deal

Rush Street Interactive (RSI) has entered into an agreement to launch a new retail sportsbook for the Little River Band of Ottawa Indians in Michigan.

Little River Casino Resort plans to open its retail sportsbook during the third quarter of 2020, which will be followed by the launch of online sports betting under the BetRivers.com brand, as well as online casino when state regulations allow.

“The successful track record of Rush Street Interactive as a provider of in-casino sportsbooks in Pennsylvania, New York and Illinois, was very significant to us when we chose them as our partner,” said Little River Casino Resort general manager Andrew Gentile.

“Rush Street's ability to provide a road map of how they've enabled other land-based casinos to operate market-leading sportsbooks kept us from having to reinvent the wheel.”

Rush Street Interactive president Richard Schwartz commented: “The Little River Band of Ottawa Indians has built an outstanding reputation and we are thrilled they have chosen RSI to be a part of that tradition.

“Being only a lakeshore away in Chicago, the Rush Street Interactive team views this partnership as an opportunity to help bring a property-wide lift to Little Rivers Casino Resort - from slots to tables to restaurants -thanks to the tremendous and growing popularity of sports wagering.”