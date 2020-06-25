Sportradar and Roar Digital extend US partnership for BetMGM brand

Roar Digital has agreed a long-term extension to its contract with sports data provider Sportradar in the United States.

Under the terms of the contract, which runs through September 2026, Sportradar will continue to provide data on all US sports and a range of other sports to the BetMGM mobile app.

The new contract is also expanded to include Sportradar’s portfolio of live streams of sporting events across the US.

“Roar Digital has been an excellent partner, and we look forward to continuing this for many more years,” said Sportradar vice president of US sales and gaming Neale Deeley. “BetMGM deeply understands mobile sports betting, and we are incredibly excited to be working alongside the Roar team to continuously deliver the best experiences for their customers.”

Roar Digital chief marketing officer Matt Prevost commented: “Sportradar has been an excellent partner for BetMGM and the expansion of our existing deal speaks to our long-term commitment to one another.

“Streaming is a great offering for our customers and when paired with fast, reliable data, puts us in a great place to ensure that we can deliver the future of sports betting experiences in the US.”