Genius Sports extends Argentinian basketball data deal

Sports data and integrity solutions provider Genius Sports has extended its exclusive live data partnership with Argentinian basketball association Asociación de Clubes de Básquetbol (ADC).

The contract renewal will allow Genius Sports to continue to provide the ADC with tools to capture, distribute and commercialise their live play-by-play statistics, including the FIBA LiveStats solution, for over 1,700 games a season at nine professional competitions such as La Liga Nacional, Liga Argentina, Liga Femenina, and the men’s and women’s development leagues.

“One of the pillars of our administration is the incorporation of technology applied to the development of sport,” said ADC president Gerardo Montenegro. “This new agreement with Genius Sports marks continuity in the investment and optimisation process of the National League and of all its competitions.

“It gives us great pleasure to continue with this team effort and to be able to offer our competitions this important tool for clubs, coaches, media and fans of Argentine basketball.”

Fernando Martinez, head of commercial, LatAm and Caribbean for Genius Sports, said: “Since the beginning of our partnership in 2015, the ADC has proactively bought into the Genius Sports and FIBA mission of delivering advanced technology solutions to basketball leagues around the world.

“The ADC have done a fantastic job of harnessing their real-time data to run their operations, deliver a world-class fan experience and expand their global audience. We’re proud to have extended this long-term partnership during a difficult period for all sports, and look forward to driving their continued growth going forward.”