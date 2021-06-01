This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
BetConstruct
Aspire Global
Evolution

Betting firms to donate Royal Ascot race profits to UK charities

1st June 2021 9:19 am GMT
BGC

Members of Britain's Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) have pledged to donate profits from the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot to Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie, three Armed Forces charities and Care Radio.

Betting providers bet365, BetVictor, Betway, Entain, Fitzdares, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, Rank Group, the Tote and William Hill have all signed up to the fundraising initiative, which will see all profits from win and each-way bets directed to the UK charities.

The operates have also pledged to make a donation to the charities in the event that there are no profits.

"I am absolutely delighted that the BGC’s largest members are once again leading this fantastic initiative, which will raise vital funds for some of the country’s top charities," said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher.

The Britannia Stakes fundraising initiative raised £250,000 for UK charities last year.

"We are thrilled that the betting industry will once again be donating profits from the Britannia Stakes to these very worthy charities," added Royal Ascot managing director Alastair Warwick.

Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, expressed his gratitude for the generosity of everyone involved. "Across the past year, Marie Curie has been needed more than ever, providing more care to people in their homes during the pandemic and all while our fundraising activities were heavily restricted. Money raised will help ensure Marie Curie Nurses can continue to be there to provide end of life care for those who need it most.”

Related Tags
Ascot Racecourse Betting and Gaming Council Corporate Social Responsibility Horse Racing
Related Articles

Connecticut legalises iGaming and sports betting

Florida gaming compact clears the way for online sports betting

FanDuel dominates in record month for Iowa sportsbooks

EY study shows betting and gaming’s contribution to UK economy

Connecticut to regulate betting and iGaming under new deal

Entain Foundation partners RGC to research Ontario iGaming and betting market

Entain Foundation names Lt Gen Ed Davis as independent chair

Betsson and Betway granted German sports betting licences

John Whittingdale MP assumes responsibility for gambling

BGC introduces new rules on gambling social media posts

Gambling Commission introduces new regulations for British operators

Growing up responsibly

Another record month for Iowa sportsbooks as handle hits $87.2m

DCMS launches review of British gambling laws

BGC Covid action plan delivers significant uplift in safer gambling messaging

Genius Sport
Relax Gaming
Wa
Scientific Games
Greentube
Sportradar
G2E
Digitain
BTObet
Evolution
BigTimeGaming
Evolution