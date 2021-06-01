Betting firms to donate Royal Ascot race profits to UK charities

Members of Britain's Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) have pledged to donate profits from the Britannia Stakes at Royal Ascot to Prostate Cancer UK, Marie Curie, three Armed Forces charities and Care Radio.

Betting providers bet365, BetVictor, Betway, Entain, Fitzdares, Flutter Entertainment, Kindred Group, Rank Group, the Tote and William Hill have all signed up to the fundraising initiative, which will see all profits from win and each-way bets directed to the UK charities.

The operates have also pledged to make a donation to the charities in the event that there are no profits.

"I am absolutely delighted that the BGC’s largest members are once again leading this fantastic initiative, which will raise vital funds for some of the country’s top charities," said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher.

The Britannia Stakes fundraising initiative raised £250,000 for UK charities last year.

"We are thrilled that the betting industry will once again be donating profits from the Britannia Stakes to these very worthy charities," added Royal Ascot managing director Alastair Warwick.

Matthew Reed, chief executive of Marie Curie, expressed his gratitude for the generosity of everyone involved. "Across the past year, Marie Curie has been needed more than ever, providing more care to people in their homes during the pandemic and all while our fundraising activities were heavily restricted. Money raised will help ensure Marie Curie Nurses can continue to be there to provide end of life care for those who need it most.”