Entain lists class of 2021 SportsAid Recipients

London listed betting and gaming operator Entain has announced the 50 British athletes it will support through SportsAid in the third year of the grassroot initiative.

The ongoing partnership between SportsAid and Entain sees the recipients receive an annual award of £1,000 for training, after being nominated by their respective sports national governing bodies. With 24 different sporting disciplines among the 50 athletes nominated.

Entain will also work with SportAid to give athletes development opportunities and recognition through workshops where they receive expert advice on beneficial topics including nutrition, mental wellbeing and media management.

“We are proud to be supporting the next generation of British sports-people through our ongoing partnership with SportsAid," said Entain CEO, Jette Nygaard-Andersen.

The past year has been an especially challenging period for sports people who have had their ability to train and compete severely restricted, so we are pleased that the Entain Foundation’s funding of the programme is providing opportunities for the nation’s brightest sporting talent to realise their full potential.”

Among the 50 recipients this year, 14 have been re-nominated for the programme in 2021 from the previous year. Notable awardees include archer and silver-winning Patras 2018 European Youth Championships Louisa Piper, British high-jump champion Joel Clarke-Khan, and world U20 champion in 200m, Charles Dobson.

Others include 2022 Commonwealth Games hopeful and para table tennis player, Craig Allen, wheelchair baskeballer Dylan Wade, swimmer Charlotte Rigg, and short-track speed skater Nial Treacy.

The Entain Foundation's Pitching In investment programme is dedicated to supporting and promoting grassroots initiatives at a time when sporting organisations continue to face unprecedented challenges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

SportsAid chief executive, Tim Lawler said: “Many of us hope and feel that better days are coming. Some may feel that life has been on hold somewhat over the past year or so; young sports people certainly feel this. Yet during such strange times, Entain and SportsAid haven’t stood still. Our partnership has adapted, evolved and innovated to be as vibrant and inspirational as ever. We’re delighted to be confirming this year’s cohort of athletes to be supported by the Entain Foundation and very proud to be a central pillar of the company’s Pitching In initiative, championing the heroes of community sport across the country.”

Entain’s athlete intake for 2021 is as follows:

Craig Allen, 26, Bromsgrove (Para Table Tennis)

Alex Baker, 19, Loughborough (Rugby Union)

Alice Barnsdale, 22, Market Rasen (Athletics)

William Bell, 19, Loughborough (Swimming)

Blake Bowman, 19, Derby (Basketball)

Eloise Brindle, 18, High Wycombe (Rowing)

Caitlin Burgess, 19, Berkeley (Equestrian)

Corran Carrick-Anderson, 18, Peebles (Cycling)

Joel Clarke-Khan, 21, Worcester (Athletics)

Josh Cook, 20, Barnsley (Snowboarding)

MelissaCoxon, 18, Sheffield (Athletics)

Jacob Davies, 19, Wolverhampton (Swimming)

Joseph Deighan, 18, Manchester (Swimming)

Charles Dobson, 21, Harwich (Athletics)

Maisie Elliott, 18, Lutterworth (Swimming)

Cheyanne Evans-Gray, 22, Croydon (Athletics)

Callum Hall, 28, Ilkley (Para Athletics)

Marcus Harrison, 23, Liverpool (Disability Football)

Ellie Heyes, 18, Manchester (Netball)

Thomas Holmes, 18, Marlborough (Athletics)

Heather Hughes, 20, Southport (Archery)

Amelia Kellyman, 27, Trowbridge (Skeleton)

Jasper Klein, 19, Cirencester (Skiing)

George Liddard, 18, Billericay (Boxing)

Owain Lloyd Hughes, 19, Swansea (Athletics)

Matthew Mackay, 19, Rossendale (Athletics)

Abigail Marshall, 18, Brackley (Wheelchair Fencing)

Lucy Jane Matthews, 18, Salisbury (Athletics)

Joshua McEntee, 28, Stockport (Goalball)

Jonathan Moody, 22, Nottingham (Short-Track Speed Skating)

Bethany Moule, 19, Aberavon (Athletics)

Chukwuemeka Osammor, 19, Sheffield (Athletics)

Tom Partington, 21, Headingley (Athletics)

Ross Paterson, 22, Paisley (Para Athletics)

Charlotte Payne, 19, Thatcham (Athletics)

Louisa Piper, 18, Woking (Archery)

Glen Quayle, 19, Loughborough (Athletics)

Katie Radzik, 32, Ashford (Para Equestrian)

Emma Rayner, 18, Bury (Netball)

Charlotte Rigg, 18, Solihull (Swimming)

Ethan Rose, 18, Aylesbury (Badminton)

Harriet Sanderson, 18, Cheltenham (Netball)

Georgina Tasker, 18, Mansfield (Rugby Union)

Kirsty Taylor, 20, Caldicot (Para Athletics)

Niall Treacy, 20, Stratford Upon Avon (Short-Track Speed Skating)

Taia Tunstall, 19, Watford (Athletics)

Dylan Wade, 19, Derry (Wheelchair Basketball)

Jessica Webb, 23, Norwich (Disability Tennis)

Luke Whitehouse, 18, Halifax (Gymnastics)

Jessica Whyte, 22, Hyde (Wheelchair Basketball)

*Those athletes highlighted in italics were also supported by Entain in 2020