Playtech joins All-in Diversity Project

London-listed gaming technology supplier Playtech has signed up to the All-In Diversity Project as part of its global sustainability strategy.

Playtech’s Sustainable Success strategy aims to grow the business in a way that has a positive impact on its people, communities, the environment and industry.

“We are delighted to partner with All-In Diversity to help champion diversity and inclusion at Playtech, as well as within our sector,” said Playtech chief operating officer Shimon Akad. “As the leading technology supplier in the industry, it is imperative to our success that we are able to lead the industry in building a sustainable, commercially viable, entertainment first industry - for the benefit of all.

"Partnering with the All-In Diversity Project will play an important role in supporting our efforts to promote an inclusive culture and accelerate progress on every aspect of diversity within the organisation.”

All-in Diversity Project co-founder Kelly Kehn said: “Playtech’s timing could not be better. As we continue to grow and align our work with the needs of the industry, having the support of established industry leaders is key to driving impactful change.”

Playtech joins the likes of Lottoland, Entain, Microgaming, IGT, SiS, Caesars, Betsson, Scientific Games, Flutter Entertainment, Gaming Innovation Group, and Kindred Group as founding members of the All-in Diversity Project.