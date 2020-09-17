This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
GVC joins as founding member of All-In Diversity Project

17th September 2020 7:35 am GMT

London-listed betting and gaming giant GVC Holdings has joined the All-In Diversity Project as a founding member.

GVC becomes the latest founding member of the industry-driven initiative to benchmark and promote diversity, equality and inclusion within the global betting and gaming sector, alongside the likes of Microgaming, IGT, Caesars Entertainment, Betsson, Scientific Games, Flutter Entertainment, Gaming Innovation Group, Kindred Group and SIS.

“GVC is delighted to join the All-In Diversity Project as a founding member,” said GVC chief executive Shay Segev. “As a global employer, GVC is committed to providing a safe, fun, and inclusive culture where our people feel like they truly belong.

“We are a multicultural business that values, celebrates and respects individual differences, so whatever your sexuality, gender, gender identity, ability, age, race, religion or belief, you will have a voice here, and the space to do your best work. We look forward to working with our partners to make our industry a more inclusive environment.”

All-in Diversity Project co-founder Kelly Kehn added: “GVC is a great addition to our roster of founding members. As an multi-channel, multi-jurisdictional industry leader, they bring an unrivalled knowledge and global perspective of the industry that  along with a passion to lead and share their best practices will help us take another huge step towards a better more inclusive industry. We are proud to welcome them.”

