Pennsylvania begins deployment of PlayPause responsible gambling tool

Pennsylvania will be the first state in America to give online gamblers the ability to restrict their gambling using the free PlayPause self-exclusion tool developed by Conscious Gaming.

Conscious Gaming is a new non-profit organization established by GeoComply and its co-founder Anna Sainsbury to provide a no-cost responsible gambling solution to operators and regulators.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board will be the first to deploy PlayPause later today (Dec. 23), enabling gaming operators in the state to securely identify players who choose to participate in the self-exclusion program. This will include the ability to self-exclude in other US jurisdictions that deploy the solution.

“Pennsylvania is pleased to be the first jurisdiction to join the PlayPause program,” said Elizabeth Lanza, director of the Office of Compulsive and Problem Gambling of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board. “By integrating with this solution, the industry and regulators can increase wellbeing efforts and advance the effectiveness of self-exclusion.”

Anna Sainsbury, Conscious Gaming trustee and GeoComply chairman and co-founder, commented: “We are thrilled to see our vision for a national self-exclusion tool come to life with Pennsylvania’s PlayPause launch. We are looking forward to further collaboration with industry stakeholders to expand coverage and impact for this solution.”