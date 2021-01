Spain’s national self-exclusion register for online gambling grew by 12 per cent in 2020 to end the year with over 56,000 opted-out players.

The self-exclusion system covers all online gambling across Spain and has proven particularly popular in the autonomous community of Andalusia, where 13,811 people have registered, accounting for 24.5 per cent of all self-exclusions in Spain.

Andalusia is followed by the autonomous community of Madrid, which accounts for 17.03 per cent of players on the [...]