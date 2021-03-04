Conscious Gaming launches Bettor Safe consumer awareness campaign

US non-profit responsible gambling proponent Conscious Gaming has launched Bettor Safe, a national campaign to educate consumers about the risks of betting on illegal websites.

The campaign leverages a multi-channel approach that will reach consumers through advertisements, videos, an informational website and state-specific resources, which include Bettor Safe New Jersey and Bettor Safe Pennsylvania.

Bettor Safe aims to empower individuals to know where online betting is legal and distinguish between regulated and unregulated sites, and plans to expand its state-specific initiatives in the near future.

“Bettor Safe underscores Conscious Gaming’s commitment to consumer protection and safety by directly educating individuals about the risks of unregulated online betting,” said Conscious Gaming VP of corporate social responsibility and communications, Seth Palansky.

“This campaign comes at a pivotal moment when American sports fans are gearing up for the NCAA basketball tournament amid a pandemic that continues to push individuals online. Now more than ever we must educate consumers and equip them with the tools to make more informed decisions about online betting.”

Online betting is currently legal in fifteen states and the District of Columbia, but according to data from the American Gaming Association, 35 per cent of individuals are unaware if online betting is legal in their states, with many more deceived by illegal operators into wagering on unregulated sites.

“The regulator community sees, firsthand, the risks that illegal gambling present to consumers and state governments. We cannot cede the established rules and safeguards of regulated internet gaming to offshore websites that have zero accountability,” said the North American Gaming Regulators Association (NAGRA).

“NAGRA is pleased to support Bettor Safe and we encourage all stakeholders to rally behind this campaign to educate consumers and stamp out unregulated internet gambling.”

Kevin O’Toole, executive director of the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board, added: “Educating Pennsylvanians about the security and safety advantages of legal online betting is critical. Approved operators in Pennsylvania have been vetted and they meet high regulatory standards which permits consumers to wager on legal sites with the confidence that their funds and identity are secure and that regulated websites will be responsible and accountable.

“The Bettor Safe campaign is an important resource to empower consumers to identify and use these regulated sites in Pennsylvania.”