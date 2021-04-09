This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Red Tiger
Red Tiger
BetConstruct
Aspire Global

Entain enhances customer experience with Synalogik partnership

9th April 2021 7:45 am GMT
Entain

Leading online betting and gaming operator Entain is increasing security and speed of checks for customers through a new partnership with Synalogik.

The company will utilise Synalogik’s automated processing Scout solution to strengthen its identity, financial and credit checks for customers.

Entain is the first major operator to adopt Synalogik’s technology, which enables automatic checking and risk-scoring of thousands of customers simultaneously, providing accurate risk and open source intelligence reports in seconds.

“This delivers on our vision of leveraging innovation and technology to create the best experience for every customer whilst delivering the highest standards of compliance effectiveness and corporate governance,” said Entain director of customer protection Brendan MacDonald.

Synalogik’s technology is also employed by law enforcement agencies, and in the cyber-security, insurance and banking sectors, with current clients including NatWest Group, O2 and Telefonica.

The new system will initially be used across Entain’s UK-facing brands.

“We are delighted that Entain is using our Scout system to support its compliance and governance processes,” said Synalogik CEO Gareth Mussell. “This unique solution provides an enriched customer view, in near real-time, drawn from multiple data sources, which enhances decision making and delivers significant efficiency and cost savings.”

Related Tags
Casino Entain Poker Sports Betting United Kingdom
Related Videos
Related Articles

Rush Street Interactive tops GIQ20 ranking of fastest growing companies

Entain completes Bet.pt and Enlabs acquisitions

Entain launches player protection initiative across UK brands

Gaming Realms and NetEnt unveil new Slingo Starburst slot

Golden Nugget partners Conscious Gaming to roll out PlayPause solution

BetMGM Poker launches in Michigan

Scientific Games sees record betting volume during Cheltenham Festival

Entain set to complete Enlabs acquisition

Entain agrees new media rights and distribution deal with Arena Racing

Entain Foundation partners RGC to research Ontario iGaming and betting market

Entain appoints Mark Gregory to board of directors

Entain Foundation names Lt Gen Ed Davis as independent chair

Playtech results hit by Retail and Asia revenue decline in 2020

Girls Who Code secures funding from Zynga

Entain extends Scientific Games’ OpenGaming platform deal

Pragmatic Solutions
Greentube
Digitain
Skywind
BTObet
Relax Gaming

Featured Jobs

Reporter, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Reporter
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Multimedia Editor, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Multimedia Editor
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Editorial Internship, Gaming Intelligence
  • Position: Editorial Internship
  • Location: Remote
  • Company: Gaming Intelligence
Fast Track
Aspire Global