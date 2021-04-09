Entain enhances customer experience with Synalogik partnership

Leading online betting and gaming operator Entain is increasing security and speed of checks for customers through a new partnership with Synalogik.

The company will utilise Synalogik’s automated processing Scout solution to strengthen its identity, financial and credit checks for customers.

Entain is the first major operator to adopt Synalogik’s technology, which enables automatic checking and risk-scoring of thousands of customers simultaneously, providing accurate risk and open source intelligence reports in seconds.

“This delivers on our vision of leveraging innovation and technology to create the best experience for every customer whilst delivering the highest standards of compliance effectiveness and corporate governance,” said Entain director of customer protection Brendan MacDonald.

Synalogik’s technology is also employed by law enforcement agencies, and in the cyber-security, insurance and banking sectors, with current clients including NatWest Group, O2 and Telefonica.

The new system will initially be used across Entain’s UK-facing brands.

“We are delighted that Entain is using our Scout system to support its compliance and governance processes,” said Synalogik CEO Gareth Mussell. “This unique solution provides an enriched customer view, in near real-time, drawn from multiple data sources, which enhances decision making and delivers significant efficiency and cost savings.”