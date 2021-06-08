BetProtect launches player safety tool

Licensed online sports betting and gaming operators have a new player safety tool at their disposal following the launch of BetProtect.

Launched by former gambling addict David Bradford and his son Adam, BetProtect is powered by Gibraltar-based player protection specialist Crucial Compliance and supports the industry’s drive for increased player protection and safety.

The mobile app has been designed in conjunction with specialist therapists, counsellors and the input of those with real-life problem gambling experiences, and aims to provide self-help tools, safety messages and an informative ‘time out’ zone for players.

The tool includes a comprehensive business intelligence system which enables operators to map common consumer issues and hot topics for support, to inform safer gambling strategies and tailored customer interventions.

David Bradford explained: “As I never believed I had a gambling problem I never sought help in any form. On reflection I needed intervention from a trusted source. My trusted friend was my computer where I submerged myself into the gambling experience. I only ever sought out my next gambling session. My oasis was the online gambling experience in which my next win would rectify my huge losses. Using my experience and that of others, we have produced an attentive tool called BetProtect.

“No other support tool existed back at the height of my gambling and solace was always to play more and more,” he continued. “BetProtect is available now to encourage a pause for thought in the journey and furthermore an invitation to explore the products within such that it would be my best friend without judgement. Nothing was available in my darkest moments until now.”

His son Adam added: “BetProtect is an opportunity for the industry to put its best foot forward in providing additional safety messaging and a safe space for people to take time out at any point in the customer journey in an accessible way

“We know there is no one silver bullet to completely minimise gambling-related harms but in the suite of tools and offerings the industry presents to its users, we see this software as an effective part of that portfolio. We are looking forward to working with operators on implementing the solution for their customers to suit their own customer journeys and responsible gambling tools.”