Gambling participation in Great Britain has fallen to its lowest level in five years according to the latest data from the Gambling Commission.

Overall participation in any gambling activity in the last four weeks fell to 41.6 per cent of respondents in June 2021, compared to 45.1 per cent in June 2020 and 46.0 per cent in June 2019.

Excluding those who only play National Lottery games, overall gambling participation fell to 28.3 per cent in June [...]