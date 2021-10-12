Simon Reynolds replaces Roger Parkes as GAMSTOP director

Online self-exclusion scheme operator GAMSTOP has appointed Simon Reynolds as a non-executive director.

Reynolds brings more than 30 years of compliance and regulatory affairs experience to the role from his career in the gambling industry, where he currently serves as chief compliance officer at Buzz Bingo parent Buzz Group.

He replaces Betway director of compliance Roger Parkes as the only industry non-executive director on GAMSTOP’s five-member board, providing insight and environmental overview from the operators who must integrate with the GAMSTOP scheme.

Parkes has served on the board of non-profit GAMSTOP since September 2019 and was sanctioned with a warning by the British Gambling Commission earlier this year for Betway’s historical compliance failings.

Reynolds’ appointment will help the operational team ensure that guidance and best practice aimed at operators continues to improve the integrity of the scheme as it moves into its fourth year.

“We are delighted that Simon has agreed to join the board and look forward to working with him in the future.” said GAMSTOP chair Jenny Watson

“We will always put the consumer at the heart of our service but it is important for us to also hear from operators and I know Simon will bring welcome insight to our discussions.”