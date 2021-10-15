BGC unveils new ‘Take Time To Think’ safer gambling campaign

Britain’s Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has launched a new campaign to promote safer gambling in the United Kingdom.

The new ‘Take Time To Think’ campaign is aimed at encouraging customers to use the wide range of safer gambling tools offered by BGC members and replaces ‘When The Fun Stops, Stop’ as the regulated industry’s key safer gambling message.

The new message is in response to extensive customer research, as well as engagement with academics, government stakeholders and operators to identify the most effective way of encouraging responsible betting.

“I am absolutely delighted that our members have signed up to this fantastic campaign,” said BGC chief executive Michael Dugher. “Millions of people enjoy a flutter and the overwhelming majority do so perfectly safely and responsibly. But that doesn’t prevent the regulated industry from continuing to do more to promote ever higher standards in safer gambling.

“Our research has shown that the ‘Take Time To Think’ message will encourage even more customers to pause and consider whether to make use of the wide range of safer gambling tools that are available. That will enable them to stay in control of their betting.

“The efforts BGC members are making to promote safer gambling are in stark contrast to the all too easily available unsafe, unregulated black market online,” Dugher added.

The BGC is working with broadcasters and gaming companies to deliver the multi-million pound campaign, which has been funded by BGC members William Hill, Entain, bet365, Gamesys, Flutter, BetVictor, Betway, Kindred, Playtech, Betfred, PlayOjo, Betsson and Microgaming.

It will launch with a series of TV ads showing customers pausing mid-play to consider using safer gambling tools.

“Our brands have been at the forefront of innovative campaigns to raise awareness and promote customer usage of safer gambling tools for a number of years,” said Conor Grant, CEO of Flutter UK and Ireland. “Together with the wider industry, we are pleased to support the BGC’s Take Time to Think campaign, which aims to positively impact awareness and usage of the range of safer gambling tools available to customers.”

Entain director of corporate affairs Grainne Hurst commented: “Ensuring our customers have an enjoyable experience when playing with us is our highest priority and we are pleased to support the Take Time To Think campaign as an important initiative, which encourages customers to take full advantage of the safer gambling tools that are available to manage their gaming.”