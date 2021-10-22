NFL Launches Responsible Betting Initiative

The National Football League (NFL) has announced the launch of an extensive, integrated league-wide responsible betting campaign.

The key message encourages people to play responsibly by sticking to a game plan, including setting a budget, using licensed and regulated operators, and asking for help if they need it. The core message of the campaign's creative is "Stick to Your Game Plan. Always Bet Responsibly.”

The NFL's responsible betting initiative is being rolled out across a variety of channels including online, in-stadium, social media and print, as well as national and local television.

As part of this initiative, the NFL has also made a multimillion-dollar, multi-year commitment to significantly expand its long-standing partnership with the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG).

The NFL funding will enable the NCPG to launch a national grant program to fund services offered by local and statewide providers, as well as prevention programs, including expansion of youth-facing curricula.

"We feel it is critical that the NFL uses the power of our voice to educate and encourage fans who choose to bet to do so in a safe and responsible way," said NFL executive vice president, chief strategy and growth officer Christopher Halpin.

"We also recognise that responsible betting programs across the country are under-resourced, especially as legalisation spreads nationwide. Collectively, all of us in the sports and betting industries need to learn from international examples and make sure the development of education and support programs matches the state-by-state growth in legalised sports betting.”

NCPG executive director Keith Whyte added: "The National Council on Problem Gambling is pleased to partner with the NFL to shine a light on the importance of responsible betting. With this partnership, we are able to exponentially enhance the NCPG's ability to provide advocacy, awareness, and assistance on problem gambling. The NFL's far-reaching initiative demonstrates its strong commitment to being an industry leader in raising awareness.”