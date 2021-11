Groundbreaking new research into links between slots gameplay and safer gambling has concluded that there is no statistically significant correlation between player markers of harm and the experience that different games provide.

Data science company Future Anthem analysed 36m playing sessions at Gamesys to look for links between volatility, hit rate or return to player (RTP), and markers of harm.

“This conclusion suggests that markers of harm are predominantly related to players themselves and their behaviours,” said [...]