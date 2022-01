New data from Spain’s gambling regulator has revealed a 13.6 per cent increase in the number of people self-excluding themselves from online gambling during 2021.

The Dirección General de Ordenación del Juego (DGOJ) said there were 7,640 new additions to Spain’s national self-exclusion register for iGaming during the year, bringing the total number of opted-out players to 63,646.

The biggest increase in 2021 was seen in the Balearic Islands as the number of self-excluded players increased by [...]