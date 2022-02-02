This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

UK operators to trial Single Customer View problem gambling tool

2nd February 2022 9:47 am GMT
Britain's Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) will trial a new system that aims to prevent problem gamblers hopping from one site to another.

The ‘Single Customer View’ system will be operated by the independent not-for-profit national self-exclusion organisation GAMStop, in partnership with the Gambling Commission and the Information Commissioner’s Office.

The trial has been planned for almost two years, along with similar Gambling Commission proposals around game design, ad technology and VIPs, but has been on hold while the Information Commissioner’s Office investigated concerns over data sharing.

BGC members have invested over £1m to get the technology to a place where the trial should be ready to launch in March.

The trial’s aim is to identify those at risk of harm to ensure they are protected across all regulated companies. The scheme will prevent customers who have exhibited signs of severe problem gambling, or as being at a high risk, from simply moving to another operator without appropriate interventions being undertaken.

BGC executive director for standards and innovation, Wes Himes, said: “We are committed to ensuring the trial scheme which focuses on those most at risk is proportionate and effective. We are getting on with the work of change and once again, demonstrating that despite the challenges and complexities, when it comes to safer gambling, technology is our friend.”

