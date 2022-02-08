This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming

Entain joins Global Gaming Alliance to raise standards and player protection

8th February 2022 9:39 am GMT
Entain

Entain has joined an alliance of gaming and technology companies calling for higher standards and safeguards to better protect people who enjoy gaming. 

Entain has joined with Meta, gaming groups 89Trillion, Habby, and U.S. sports betting group DraftKings to form the Global Gaming Alliance (GGA) - a new forum seeking to address shared challenges in the rapidly-evolving global gaming industry.

GGA has published a whitepaper titled, ‘Responsible Gaming is Everyone’s Business,’ which calls for gaming companies to follow best practice on issues like diversity, transparency and player protection to help safeguard gamers worldwide and also support people working in the industry. 

“As an industry we should all make sure that safer gaming is an integral part of our business,” said Entain head of safer gambling & external affairs Sophie Platts. “The safety of customers is core to sustainability, and by sharing best practice, we can raise standards to see this cultural change throughout the wider industry.

“We encourage customers to use the variety of tools we have available, to give them the opportunity to take charge of their experience and enjoy our products within their limits. Whether it be through setting time or spending controls, we have made it a more streamlined process for customers to feel empowered in the choices they make.”

Related Tags
DraftKings Entain iGaming Responsible Gambling Sports Betting
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

Entain expands in Canada with £174m Sports Interaction acquisition

Entain to invest £100m in new Ennovate global innovation hub

Digital offerings and BetMGM drive Entain full year revenue growth

BetMGM targets positive EBITDA in 2023

Segev takes sole charge as DAZN looks to add betting to live streaming platform

UK bingo market in flux as Flutter takes control at Tombola

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Flutter leads Hot 50 headcount with Bally’s snapping at its heels

Inspired names new director of iGaming product development

BetMGM launches Borgata Bingo in New Jersey

Investor gloom as gaming shares slump in November

Will the Evolution ‘illegal markets’ report herald a move away from black markets?

Northern Territory Racing Commission fines Entain for breach of bonus rules

GI Games Round-up: Playtech, Ezugi, iSoftBet and more

Entain Sustain sets new agenda

Soft2Bet
BRAGG Gaming
Astropay
Pragmatic Solutions
Yggdrasil
Evolution
Digitain
Relax Gaming