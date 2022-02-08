Entain joins Global Gaming Alliance to raise standards and player protection

Entain has joined an alliance of gaming and technology companies calling for higher standards and safeguards to better protect people who enjoy gaming.

Entain has joined with Meta, gaming groups 89Trillion, Habby, and U.S. sports betting group DraftKings to form the Global Gaming Alliance (GGA) - a new forum seeking to address shared challenges in the rapidly-evolving global gaming industry.

GGA has published a whitepaper titled, ‘Responsible Gaming is Everyone’s Business,’ which calls for gaming companies to follow best practice on issues like diversity, transparency and player protection to help safeguard gamers worldwide and also support people working in the industry.

“As an industry we should all make sure that safer gaming is an integral part of our business,” said Entain head of safer gambling & external affairs Sophie Platts. “The safety of customers is core to sustainability, and by sharing best practice, we can raise standards to see this cultural change throughout the wider industry.

“We encourage customers to use the variety of tools we have available, to give them the opportunity to take charge of their experience and enjoy our products within their limits. Whether it be through setting time or spending controls, we have made it a more streamlined process for customers to feel empowered in the choices they make.”