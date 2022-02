Danish software developer Mindway AI has appointed iGaming consultant Willem van Oort to the board of directors.

Van Oort will serve on the board of Mindway AI, developer of automated solutions to detect at-risk and problem gambling behavior, alongside founder Professor Kim Mouridsen, Better Collective CFO Flemming Pedersen, and Birgitte Sand of Birgitte Sand & Associates.

“We are very pleased to welcome Willem van Oort as Mindway AI’s new board member,” said Mindway AI chief executive Rasmus [...]