The latest survey data from Britain’s Gambling Commission shows that overall participation in any gambling activity remained statistically stable at 43 per cent in the year to June 2022, alongside an improvement in problem gambling rates.

The June 2022 data shows that 42.9 per cent of survey respondents over the age of 16 participated in at least one form of gambling in the past four weeks, falling to 28.1 per cent when excluding those who only [...]