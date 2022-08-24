This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Svenska Spel pledges SEK 42 million to problem gambling research 

24th August 2022 10:21 am GMT
Swedish gaming operator Svenska Spel is allocating SEK42m to support research into problem gambling over the next five years. 

Svenska Spel has already donated more than SEK60m to this area of research since 2010 and will now continue to fund the work of the independent Research Council, as well as Anders Håkansson's professorship in gaming at Lund University, for a further five years. Of the SEK42m that has been allocated, SEK25m is earmarked for research grants.

“Social services and addiction care need the right tools at the right time,” said Research Council chair Sara Lindholm. “The long-term investment in research on gambling contributes to knowledge about effective methods for preventing and treating gambling addiction. Developing the right interventions for those who need it most requires patience, commitment and cutting-edge research.”

Svenska Spel president and CEO Patrik Hofbauer commented: “The Research Council has been a driving force and a central part of establishing the research field on gambling problems in Sweden. There are still many unanswered questions about how best to combat and treat gambling addiction. With that in mind, our continued support feels right from both a business and a compassionate perspective.”

