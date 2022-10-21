Entain reveals effectiveness of safer gaming programme

London-listed gaming operator Entain held its second annual sustainability and ESG showcase event in London on Thursday, where the company revealed the impact of its ARC Safer Gaming programme.

The ARC programme (Advanced Responsibility and Care) is currently available in 22 of Entain’s international markets, including the UK, and has been used by more than 400,000 players since launch.

The company has delivered more than one million interactions and interventions to customers who may be at risk of harm, with 41 per cent of medium/high-risk customers moving to low/no-risk following an intervention.

The company also revealed that over 90 per cent of higher-risk customers set gambling controls following an intervention, with 43 per cent decreasing their deposits in the following eight weeks.

The latest generation of ARC, which is available across Entain’s 13 brands in the UK, includes real-time interaction triggers that are generated when the system’s AI identifies increased risk factors in a player’s behaviour. These triggers include unusual deposits, increased playing time, use of multiple payments types and declined deposits.

“I am incredibly proud of the lead we have taken in so many areas of ESG. We are doing so because it is the right thing to do for our customers, for our communities, and for our colleagues. It is also the best way to ensure the long-term success and sustainability of our business,” said Jette Nygaard-Andersen, chief executive of Entain.

“Being a socially responsible company is not just important for us, it is at the heart of our purpose. ARC is proving to be a game changer in enhancing player safety, while our programmes to promote diversity and support grassroots sport are delivering meaningful change.”