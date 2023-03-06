MGM Resorts and BetMGM extend GameSense deal with BCLC

MGM Resorts and BetMGM have agreed a five-year contract extension with the British Columbia Lottery Corporation (BCLC) for the use of the responsible gaming program GameSense.

The program was first licensed by BCLC to MGM Resorts in 2017, providing players across North America with access to tools and resources that support healthy play at MGM Resorts’ properties.

MGM Resorts has also supported responsible gambling research, which will be revealed next week at BCLC’s New Horizons in Responsible Gambling Conference in Vancouver.

“Through our partnership and collaboration with BCLC, we're proud to set the standard and do our part to ensure that gaming is an enjoyable experience,” said MGM Resorts CEO and president Bill Hornbuckle. “As the industry expands, we will continue to provide players tools and capabilities that empower everyone to play responsibly.”

BCLC president and CEO Pat Davis said: “We're proud to continue providing MGM Resorts with the tools to offer the GameSense experience at its properties and online at BetMGM. When we work together to develop best practices and share learnings that support positive play, we can reduce harm and make gambling safer throughout the industry.”

BetMGM fully integrated GameSense into its desktop and mobile platforms last year, providing customers with the same experience they receive at MGM Resorts properties nationwide.

Since incorporating GameSense into its platform, BetMGM has provided responsible gaming information to more than 100,000 customers each month through website visits and direct email correspondence.

“Since integrating GameSense into BetMGM, we've noticed significant and positive results,” said BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt. “With the continued expansion of sports betting and iGaming, our commitment to responsible gaming practices has never been more important. This contract extension comes at a crucial time and allows us to deliver an impactful program to our players for years to come.”

BetMGM recently announced a new pledge to prominently feature responsible gaming messages, developed in partnership with GameSense, in its marketing and advertising campaigns in North America.

In total, 11 different organizations across Canada and the US currently use BCLC’s GameSense program, including the Massachusetts Gaming Commission and Canadian provinces and territories such as British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Yukon.