Entain to continue funding Gordon Moody charity in the UK

London-listed betting and gaming operator Entain has agreed to provide £740,000 of funding for British charity Gordon Moody via its Entain Foundation.

The initial two-year Alumni Project will provide training and supervision skills through its peer mentor programme to former gamblers who have been treated by the charity and want to help others seeking treatment.

The programme is set to formally launch in April and will be overseen by Gordon Moody’s Head of Service Development, Clinical Director and the members of its Clinical Governance Committee.

In addition, the project will provide a number of part-time and full-time positions for the alumni. A steering group will also be established to help improve the treatment programs.

“We have been proud and active supporters of Gordon Moody for a number of years now, and are delighted to continue that support with the funding of the charity’s Alumni Project," said Entain chairman Barry Gibson. "This is in addition to the more than £40m we have voluntarily donated to GambleAware, who commission treatments for gambling addiction across England, Scotland and Wales, free at the point of delivery.

“Gordon Moody’s Alumni Project will be the first time that those who have completed their treatment will be able to support those seeking treatment. It will provide people who are most at risk from gambling harm with direct support from those who have been in their position and recovered."

Matthew Hickey, chief executive of Gordon Moody, commented: “The Alumni Project will help Gordon Moody reach more people who need our support by putting the voice of lived experience at the heart of both our engagement and residential services.

"Support from the Entain Foundation is crucial to help Gordon Moody grow its services and meet the demands of those needing treatment and support.”

Entain's support has helped the development of Gordon Moody’s Gambling Therapy app, a women’s residential programme and COVID-19 pandemic services. The operator has also used its stores to signpost Gordon Moody’s treatment programmes.