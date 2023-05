Australia’s Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC) has charged Tabcorp and the Preston Hotel for allowing a minor to gamble.

The state regulator launched its investigation after receiving a complaint about a minor being allowed to gamble on electronic betting terminals at the Preston Hotel on six occasions between May and September of last year.

The Preston Hotel will face 15 charges, with six counts each of allowing a minor to gamble and failing to reasonably [...]