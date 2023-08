Sydney-listed casino operator Crown Resorts has introduced Crown PlaySafe, a new initiative to reduce gambling harm across its Australian resorts.

The plan forms part of the company’s Future Crown transformation program and aims to broaden the company’s focus from identifying and supporting those experiencing gambling harm to prevent problem behaviour from occurring in the first place.

Crown Resorts CEO Ciarán Carruthers said: “We know that we can do more to maximise player safety, which is why Crown [...]