Singapore’s National Council on Problem Gambling has released the results of its latest survey into gambling participation.

The survey involved a randomly selected sample of 3,007 Singapore residents and was carried out between July 2023 and March 2024.

It shows that the overall gambling participation rate in Singapore decreased to 40 per cent in the survey period, down from 44 per cent in the 2020 survey and 52 per cent in the 2017 survey.

Illegal online gambling was [...]