DraftKings signs up to International Betting Integrity Association

New York-listed betting and fantasy sports operator DraftKings has joined the International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA).

The addition of DraftKings will strengthen IBIA’s global monitoring and alert platform and enable the operator to share information on suspicious betting patterns.

“The association is delighted to welcome another leading name in the regulated sports betting sector to its ranks,” said IBIA chief executive Khalid Ali. “DraftKings operates in a truly global business landscape. The addition of DraftKings’ sportsbook trading platform provides a significant boost to IBIA’s already extensive global regulated sports betting market and customer monitoring capabilities.”

DraftKings chief compliance officer Tim Dent said: “Joining the leading global voice on integrity for the licensed betting industry is a clear statement of intent by DraftKings. The company places the protection of its client’s businesses, consumers and sporting events from corruption at the forefront of our corporate strategy. This agreement provides DraftKings’ private operator sportsbook clients with unparalleled trading and risk management protection.”

