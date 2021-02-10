Sportradar launches social media integrity education tool

Sportradar has launched a new social media integrity education service for athletes and key sports stakeholders.

The new program consists of a range of education tools specifically relating to the topic of social media integrity, with Germany’s leading ice hockey league PENNY Deutsche Eishockey Liga (DEL) the first organisation to sign up to the service.

Through a series of bespoke webinars and workshops, the league’s clubs and players will be provided with tutorials on the integrity risks that can arise when using social media, as well as guidance on how to protect themselves and the reputation of their clubs.

“The integrity and reputational risks which can arise when using social media are far-reaching,” said Sportradar head of education integrity services Andrew Whittingham. “Not only can failing to act with integrity online put individual users at risk of harm, it can also pose threats to the integrity of teams or clubs, leagues or competitions, or sport as a whole.

“We’re excited to be working closely with PENNY DEL and we commend the robust approach they’re taking to social media integrity education. By combining sessions to educate players, referees and officials simultaneously they are ensuring all participants in ice hockey understand the individual and collective responsibilities they have to maintain the highest integrity standards.”

Deutsche Eishockey Liga general manager Gernot Tripcke commented: “We are delighted about the cooperation with Sportradar. The players of the clubs are all active on social media several times a day and naturally want to make their own accounts as professional as possible.

“The workshops will definitely be helpful in proceeding with the greatest possible security in the social media area. Equally, it's about anti-manipulation, which has always been extremely important to us as a league.”