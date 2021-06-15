Stats Perform signs Moldovan football integrity deal

Sports data and technology provider Stats Perform has entered into a two-year agreement to provide its integrity services to the Football Association of Moldova (FMF).

The agreement covers all games in the top division in Moldova, the Divizia Națională, and will help the FMF in its battle against match-fixing and corruption in football.

The football association will utilise Stats Perform’s integrity services, which include betting markets monitoring, global intelligence gathering, and performance integrity analysis as a combined service.

“Football is the most loved and practiced game in the world and our mission is to protect this sport from any threat,” said FMF integrity department head Eugen Zubic. “That is why it is crucial for FMF to use the services of Stats Perform, one the biggest international and expert companies in betting and performance analysis, in the form of reports that are extremely necessary in the match-fixing disciplinary investigation phase.

“Only together, the whole football community, can stop the corruption in football by informing, raising awareness and condemning match fixing.”

Stats Perform global head of integrity Jake Marsh commented: “We are delighted FMF have chosen Stats Perform’s unique integration of betting markets monitoring, intelligence and Opta-powered performance analysis to support their integrity programme.

“This agreement shows the importance FMF place in ensuring the integrity of their competitions, and we look forward to working with them in a successful partnership.”