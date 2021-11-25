This site uses cookies to improve your user experience.

Gaming Intelligence
es_ES Spanish
Login/Register
Evolution
Evolution
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution

Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Swiss Handball Federation

25th November 2021 7:52 am GMT
Sportradar

Sportradar Integrity Services and the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) have entered into a multi-year agreement for the monitoring of Swiss handball events. 

Under the agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services will provide bet monitoring via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) for handball events in Switzerland, including the Quickline Handball League, Mobiliar Handball Cup and other men’s and women’s matches at senior and youth level.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to safeguard our game, and we recognize that bet monitoring plays an important role in this across all levels of competition,” said Swiss Handball managing director Jürgen Krucker.  “Sportradar Integrity Services have a proven track record in the field of sports integrity, and by bringing them on board to monitor our competitions through their UFDS solution we will have crucial visibility of global betting activity surrounding our competitions.” 

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich added: “We have witnessed growing integrity threats over the years, particularly due to recent global events, as well as an increasing betting interest in sports such as handball, and so are excited to have entered into this partnership with the SHV. 

“At Sportradar, we are fully committed to assisting our partners’ integrity efforts and look forward to working together with the SHV to support the integrity of Swiss handball in the years ahead.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed at $18.78 per share in New York Wednesday.

Related Tags
Handball Sportradar Sportradar Integrity Services Sports Data Sports Integrity Switzerland
Related Videos
Gaming Intelligence GIQ20 Analysts Hour
Shay Segev
Related Articles

NBA acquires stake in Sportradar as part of new expanded partnership

Sportradar revenue grows to €136.8m in strong third quarter

International Handball Federation strikes Sportradar partnership

Gambling.com and Playtech lead share price growth in October

Sportradar secures license approval in Connecticut

Preview: The Gaming Intelligence Awards 2021

Sportradar signs UEFA data deal

Better Collective appoints new SVP of Product & Tech

Sportradar extends International Tennis Federation partnership

Sportradar and Adomni partner on new advertising service

ICC selects Sportradar as global data and betting partner

Strong third quarter for investors as gaming shares climb 9%

Catena Media on top as gaming shares rise in September

Sportradar ushers in new era as a public company

Fubo Sportbook signs first sponsorship deal in the US

Digitain
NeoGames
Greentube
Technamin
Future Anthem
Gamomat
Relax Gaming
BetGames TV
Pragmatic Solutions
Evolution
High 5 Games
Evolution