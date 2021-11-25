Sportradar signs integrity services deal with Swiss Handball Federation

Sportradar Integrity Services and the Swiss Handball Federation (SHV) have entered into a multi-year agreement for the monitoring of Swiss handball events.

Under the agreement, Sportradar Integrity Services will provide bet monitoring via its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) for handball events in Switzerland, including the Quickline Handball League, Mobiliar Handball Cup and other men’s and women’s matches at senior and youth level.

“We are taking all the necessary steps to safeguard our game, and we recognize that bet monitoring plays an important role in this across all levels of competition,” said Swiss Handball managing director Jürgen Krucker. “Sportradar Integrity Services have a proven track record in the field of sports integrity, and by bringing them on board to monitor our competitions through their UFDS solution we will have crucial visibility of global betting activity surrounding our competitions.”

Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich added: “We have witnessed growing integrity threats over the years, particularly due to recent global events, as well as an increasing betting interest in sports such as handball, and so are excited to have entered into this partnership with the SHV.

“At Sportradar, we are fully committed to assisting our partners’ integrity efforts and look forward to working together with the SHV to support the integrity of Swiss handball in the years ahead.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) closed at $18.78 per share in New York Wednesday.