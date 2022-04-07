Sportradar launches new integrity initiative with bookmakers

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar is strengthening its integrity services with the launch of a new Integrity Exchange for bookmakers.

The Integrity Exchange allows bookmakers to play an active role in the fight against match-fixing by providing a two-way channel to raise integrity-related concerns with a team of integrity experts, as well as exclusive data-driven intelligence about the global match-fixing situation.

Bookmakers can also benefit from an onboarding session with a dedicated integrity expert and access to online education tools, including webinars covering topics such as anti-match fixing, match-fixing theory and social media integrity.

“We’re inviting bookmakers to strengthen their contribution to the anti-match-fixing fight,” said Sportradar Integrity Services managing director Andreas Krannich. “The Sportradar Integrity Exchange is a key part of our integrity vision to tackle match-fixing and follows the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS) bet monitoring system for sports organisations that we made free-of-charge last year.

"It means that we can address corruption from different aspects of the industry - it’s the flip side of the same coin and is the next step in our strategy to fight the growing match-fixing problem.”

Sportradar detected 903 suspicious matches across global sports in 2021, resulting in 65 sanctions.

