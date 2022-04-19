Sportradar and NASCAR agree new integrity deal

New York-listed sports data provider Sportradar has signed a new integrity services agreement with NASCAR.

The multi-year deal expands on the previous agreement between the parties and will see Sportradar Integrity Services continue to provide bet monitoring and reporting to NASCAR through its Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), covering all races in the NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series, and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

“NASCAR’s unwavering commitment to upholding the highest levels of competitive integrity has been instrumental to its success, and we look forward to continuing to safeguard their sport through our growing portfolio of industry-leading products and solutions,” said Andy Cunningham, director of global partnerships for Sportradar Integrity Services.

As part of the agreement, Sportradar will supply NASCAR with its Education & Prevention Services to deliver an annual in-person integrity workshop and online eLearning tutorial, while NASCAR will also leverage Sportradar’s Intelligence & Investigation Services, as well as its Integrity Audit Service.

NASCAR will also be the first North American sports league to use Sportradar’s Handle Estimation & Reporting Service, which consists of four quarterly race handle reports and one annual American Sports Betting Handle report, which will enable NASCAR to better analyze how fans are engaging with the sport.

“Our partnership with Sportradar is a foundational component to the success of NASCAR’s involvement with sports betting,” said NASCAR managing director of sports betting Joe Solosky. “When we began our journey into legal sports betting, our first priority was to protect the integrity of our product.

“Through this renewal, we’ll continue to ensure that our drivers, teams and industry stakeholders are educated on our policies. We are excited for this next step of the relationship between NASCAR and Sportradar to drive interest and engagement with our sport.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) gained 2 per cent to close at $13.28 per share in New York Monday.