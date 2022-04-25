Sportradar expands Austrian Federal Police partnership

New York-listed sports data and technology provider Sportradar has expanded its collaboration with the Austrian Federal Police.

Sportradar Integrity Services has been working with the Austrian federal police since 2015, exchanging information and analysis relating to sporting integrity matters.

The new agreement has been expanded to include Sportradar’s data-driven anti-doping technologies, solutions and network services, which enable information sharing that could detect and prevent violations of the Austrian Federal Anti-Doping Act, as well as other offences of the Criminal Code in Austria.

“For years, the Austrian Federal Criminal Police Office has played a pioneering role in integrity measures in sports,” said Andreas Holzer, director of the Criminal Intelligence Service Austria. “For this reason, the long-standing cooperation with Sportradar is now being extended to include cooperation in the fight against doping, in addition to match-fixing.”

Sportradar global head of anti-doping services Dominic Mueser said: “Through our use of technology and data-driven anti-doping, Sportradar’s Anti-Doping Services department has established itself as a credible and trusted operator in this space, making the extension of our partnership with the Austrian law enforcement authorities a natural next step in supporting them address doping in sport.

“Building on the existing strong relationship, we’re excited about the potential this partnership has to protect clean sport, and we look forward to continuing our work together.”

Shares in Sportradar Group AG (NSQ:SRAD) closed 0.90 per cent lower at $13.19 per share in New York Friday.