The International Betting Integrity Association (IBIA) notified 88 cases of suspicious betting activity to the relevant sporting authorities during the second quarter of 2022.

The alerts relate to eight sports, with the top three being football (32 cases), tennis (27), and horse-racing (12), which together accounted for over 80 per cent of all alerts reported during the period.

From a geographical perspective, the alerts spanned 36 countries, with Europe accounting for around half (52 per cent) of [...]