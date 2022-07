Sportradar has launched Athlete Wellbeing, a global program to help support athletes and reduce the potential impact of sports betting on their mental health.

The program is designed for sports leagues, governing bodies and teams, and focuses on prevention and education through a curriculum of virtual sessions, webinars and in person workshops.

Sportradar has partnered with industry leaders in the field of sports betting addiction and athlete mental health to deliver the program, including Kindbridge Behavioral Health, [...]